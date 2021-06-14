Google launches Workspace Individual subscriptions for small businesses
Jun. 14, 2021 7:28 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOGL, GOOGBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Google (GOOG,GOOGL) expands its Google Workspace offering so that consumers, enterprises, and education users all have access to the full suite, which includes Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, and Meet.
- The company also introduces Google Workspace Individual, which costs $7.99/month after a temporary $2 discount and offers small businesses premium services like smart booking, professional video meetings, and personalized email marketing. Workspace Individual is rolling out soon to six markets including the U.S. and Canada.
- "Collaboration doesn't stop at the workplace -- our products have been optimized for broad participation, sharing and helpfulness since the beginning," says Javier Soltero, VP and GM, Google Workspace. "Our focus is on delivering consumers, workers, teachers and students alike an equitable approach to collaboration, while still providing flexibility that allows these different subsets of users to take their own approach to communication and collaboration."
- Workspace Individual would give Google an additional revenue stream outside of the core ad business, which has attracted regulatory scrutiny around the world.