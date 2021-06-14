Xebec acquires Tiger Filtration for C$20.6 million
Jun. 14, 2021 7:30 AM ETXebec Adsorption Inc. (XEBEF)XEBEFBy: SA News Team
- Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX:XEBEF) has closed the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of U.K.-based Tiger Filtration.
- Tiger’s products are supplied from its facility in Sunderland, U.K., and sold globally.
- The total purchase price is £12.0 million (about C$20.6 million), and is subject to certain holdbacks, adjustments and time-based payments.
- TFL had revenues of £2.7 million (C$4.6 million), an EBITDA margin of 42%, and a net income margin of 34% for FY20.
- The acquisition will provide Xebec with a profitable and recurring aftermarket manufacturing business for elements and filters.
- Xebec expects that TFL will immediately provide cost savings by displacing parts currently bought by its existing subsidiaries.