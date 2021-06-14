Everything Blockchain acquires Mercury for $1.5M

Jun. 14, 2021 7:34 AM ETEverything Blockchain, Inc. (OBTX)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Everything Blockchain (OTCPK:OBTX) announces acquisition of Mercury, Inc. All cash and stock to finalize the closing have been placed in Escrow pending the resolution by the SBA.
  • Mercury was founded by skilled IT professionals with leading-edge experience in enterprise software development, web application development, data analytics and visualization; and consistently recorded ~$2.5M in revenue with a 15% bottom line profit margin over the past three years.
  • Everything Blockchain believes this transaction to be a strategic element in its long-term development of cyber security utilizing Blockchain technology. The Company to begin cryptocurrency mining operations in the Idaho Falls facility.
