Avenue Therapeutics shares fall after FDA declines to approve IV tramadol pain medicine

  • Avenue Therapeutics shares slide (ATXI -42.3%) after the U.S. FDA declined to approve the company's New Drug Application (“NDA”) seeking approval for IV tramadol for the treatment of acute pain.
  • Avenue Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which was founded by Fortress Biotech (FBIO -16.6%).
  • The complete response letter (CRL) from the health regulator stated that the delayed and unpredictable onset of analgesia with IV tramadol does not support its benefit as a monotherapy to treat patients in acute pain.
  • The letter also stated that there is insufficient information to support that IV tramadol in combination with other analgesics is safe and effective for the intended patient population.
  • The FDA did not identify any Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (“CMC”) issues in this CRL.
  • Avenue disagrees with the FDA's interpretation of the data in the NDA and intends to continue to pursue regulatory approval for IV tramadol, it said.
