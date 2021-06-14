Avenue Therapeutics shares fall after FDA declines to approve IV tramadol pain medicine
Jun. 14, 2021 7:35 AM ETAvenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI)FBIO, ATXIBy: SA News Team4 Comments
- Avenue Therapeutics shares slide (ATXI -42.3%) after the U.S. FDA declined to approve the company's New Drug Application (“NDA”) seeking approval for IV tramadol for the treatment of acute pain.
- Avenue Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which was founded by Fortress Biotech (FBIO -16.6%).
- The complete response letter (CRL) from the health regulator stated that the delayed and unpredictable onset of analgesia with IV tramadol does not support its benefit as a monotherapy to treat patients in acute pain.
- The letter also stated that there is insufficient information to support that IV tramadol in combination with other analgesics is safe and effective for the intended patient population.
- The FDA did not identify any Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (“CMC”) issues in this CRL.
- Avenue disagrees with the FDA's interpretation of the data in the NDA and intends to continue to pursue regulatory approval for IV tramadol, it said.