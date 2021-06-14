Vista Gold wins final major authorization for Mt Todd project
Jun. 14, 2021 7:30 AM ETVista Gold Corp. (VGZ)VGZBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) +21.8% pre-market after saying it achieved a "significant milestone" with the Northern Territory (Australia) government's approval of the final major authorization for its Mt Todd gold project.
- "The receipt of this approval marks the achievement of a significant de-risking milestone that has been the focus of the company for the last three years," Vista Gold says.
- The company estimates the project's after-tax net present value at $1.7B with an after-tax internal rate of return of more than 38.8%, given a gold price of $1,900/oz. and a foreign exchange rate of US$0.775=A$1.00.
- The Mt Todd Project is one of the world's largest undeveloped gold mining projects, but the hefty capex bill seems to be deterring suitors, Taylor Dart writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.