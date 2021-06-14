Oatly catches a wave of bull ratings after quiet period ends
Jun. 14, 2021 7:39 AM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) is on watch as the quiet period on the stok expires.
- Bullish ratings on Oatly are in this morning from Truist Securities (Buy, $35 price target), Credit Suisse (Outperform, $30 PT), William Blair (Outperform), Barclays (Outperform, $34 PT), Jefferies (Buy, $34 PT), Piper Sandler (Overweight) and Guggenheim Partners (Buy, $32). Analysts are pointing to Oatly's powerful branding and international upside.
- Firms with more cautious initial stances on Oatly include Oppenheimer (Market Perform), JPMorgan (Neutral, $24 PT) and Morgan Stanley (Equal-weight, $29 PT). Some valuation concerns are beign cited.
- Oatly is down 0.21% premarket to $28.68. See the post-IPO chart.
- Oatly is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.