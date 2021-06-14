Oatly catches a wave of bull ratings after quiet period ends

Jun. 14, 2021 7:39 AM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments

Oat Milk Giant Oatly Makes Public Debut On NASDAQ
Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) is on watch as the quiet period on the stok expires.
  • Bullish ratings on Oatly are in this morning from Truist Securities (Buy, $35 price target), Credit Suisse (Outperform, $30 PT), William Blair (Outperform), Barclays (Outperform, $34 PT), Jefferies (Buy, $34 PT), Piper Sandler (Overweight) and Guggenheim Partners (Buy, $32). Analysts are pointing to Oatly's powerful branding and international upside.
  • Firms with more cautious initial stances on Oatly include Oppenheimer (Market Perform), JPMorgan (Neutral, $24 PT) and Morgan Stanley (Equal-weight, $29 PT). Some valuation concerns are beign cited.
  • Oatly is down 0.21% premarket to $28.68. See the post-IPO chart.
  • Oatly is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.