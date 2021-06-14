Landos Biopharma posts positive outcome from omilancor End-of-Phase 2 FDA meeting
Jun. 14, 2021
- Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) announces the successful outcome of an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. FDA for omilancor, its lead candidate in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of mild-to-moderate active ulcerative colitis (UC) patients.
- Landos and the FDA agreed on key elements necessary for regulatory approval, clearing a path forward for a global pivotal Phase 3 program with omilancor in patients with mild-to-moderate active UC, the company said.
- The global pivotal PACIFY program will include two global pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (PACIFY I and PACIFY II) and evaluate a single dose of omilancor versus placebo.
- The trials will look at primary endpoints of clinical remission at weeks 12 and 52 to support label claims of induction and maintenance of clinical remission measured using the 3-component Mayo score.
- Landos is working to finalize the details of the Phase 3 protocols based on feedback and guidance from the FDA.
- Shares of the company were trading up marginally during premarket trading.