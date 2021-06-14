Chart Industries books order for Helium Liquefaction

Jun. 14, 2021 7:46 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) booked an order for a helium liquefaction large scale Helium plant for one of the largest independent oil and gas producers in Russia.
  • Supply scope includes equipment supply for the plant, commissioning and start-up; equipment deliveries are expected to be complete by 2022-end, with expected completion of commissioning and startup 12 months later.
  • This plant will be the second of its kind, and Cryo Technologies provided this customer’s first helium plant.
  • With majority milestone payments to be invoiced in 2021, it is included in the company's earlier guidance.
  • "This significant helium liquefaction win is our third hydrogen/helium liquefier order YTD 2021 and demonstrates the leading market position of our and Cryo Technologies’ combined liquefaction technologies and capabilities," CEO and president Jill Evanko commented.
  • With hydrogen/helium commercial liquefaction bidding pipeline very active, the company expects this trend to increase across 2H21.
