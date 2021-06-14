GenTech acquires NxtBar, a sports nutrition brand
Jun. 14, 2021 7:51 AM ETGenTech Holdings, Inc. (GTEH)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- GenTech (OTCPK:GTEH) announces an exclusive letter of intent to acquire NXTBAR, LLC (NxtBar) with an expected closing date of June 25th.
- NXTBAR, LLC (nxtbar.com), is a natural foods company with a mission to reinvent clean, healthy snacking through its popular keto-friendly product line. NxtBar generated 200%+ YoY revenue growth and activating 2,000+ retailers since its inception.
- GenTech to begin immediate implementation of numerous operational synergies, including a significant expansion of NxtBar’s sales footprint, including growth into GNC, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and TruNorth (Canada).
- “The NxtBar acquisition follows our acquisition of Yourganics last quarter, and we are working toward two further strategic moves that have strong implications for our twin goals of accelerating SINFIT revenue growth and diversifying our product offerings in the sports nutrition space,” commented Leonard Armenta, President of GenTech & CEO of SINFIT Nutrition.