Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics shares surge on $125M Novellus Therapeutics deal
Jun. 14, 2021 7:50 AM ETBrooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX)BTXBy: SA News Team
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) has executed a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire Novellus Therapeutics in a cash and stock deal valued at $125M.
- Brooklyn shares were up more than 18% during premarket trading.
- The deal to acquire all of the outstanding equity of Novellus will consist of $17.4M in cash and $107.6M in Brooklyn shares.
- Brooklyn currently has over $43M of cash on its balance sheet to fund the cash component of the transaction.
- The deal would relieve Brooklyn from the obligation to pay Novellus a set of upfront fees, clinical development milestone fees and post-registration royalties under the license agreement.
- Brooklyn shares have lost more than half their value in the last one month.