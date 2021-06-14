Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics shares surge on $125M Novellus Therapeutics deal

  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) has executed a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire Novellus Therapeutics in a cash and stock deal valued at $125M.
  • Brooklyn shares were up more than 18% during premarket trading.
  • The deal to acquire all of the outstanding equity of Novellus will consist of $17.4M in cash and $107.6M in Brooklyn shares.
  • Brooklyn currently has over $43M of cash on its balance sheet to fund the cash component of the transaction.
  • The deal would relieve Brooklyn from the obligation to pay Novellus a set of upfront fees, clinical development milestone fees and post-registration royalties under the license agreement.
  • Brooklyn shares have lost more than half their value in the last one month.
