Harrow Health to raise $17.5M via senior notes offering
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of $17.5M of its 8.625% senior notes due 2026.
The Notes will be treated as a single series with the Company’s outstanding 8.625% senior notes due 2026 and will trade interchangeably with the existing notes.
Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase additional senior notes.
Net proceeds of the offering will be used to redeem all outstanding shares of its Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock, with the remaining net proceeds available for general corporate purposes, including funding future strategic product acquisitions and related investments, making capital expenditures and funding working capital.
Harrow Health and this issuance of notes both received a rating of “BB” from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.