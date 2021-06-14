Morgan Stanley downgrades CRH after reviewing cement/aggregates industry
Jun. 14, 2021 8:06 AM ETCRH plc (CRH)HCMLF, HLBZF, HDELY, HCMLYBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CRH (NYSE:CRH) slips nearly 1% premarket to $52/share after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight, seeing more value elsewhere.
- "CRH has many positives: 1) cashflow, 2) a track record of creating value via M&A, 3) buybacks, 4) exposure o U.S. infrastructure, 5) growing building products business which supports cash conversion," wrote analyst led by analyst Cedar Ekblom.
- "Yet we think the shares are fairly valued priced at an average 5.6% FY21/22e FCFY. Granted, U.S. pure play aggregates peers trade on 3.2%, yet we see no catalyst for CRH to rerate; it appears committed to its European footprint."
- Morgan Stanley also prefers cement over aggregates, keeping HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HLBZF) at Overweight and Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF) as a top pick.
- Taking a different stance, Citigroup upgraded CRH last month, saying the stock was poised to benefit from U.S. infrastructure theme.