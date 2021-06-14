Terns Pharma gains 9% on positive TERN-101 data in mid-stage NASH study

Jun. 14, 2021 8:12 AM ETTerns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN)TERNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) soars 9% premarket after announcing positive top-line results from Phase 2a LIFT clinical trial of TERN-101, a liver-distributed farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist for the treatment of patients with non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • TERN-101 was generally well tolerated with a similar incidence of adverse events (AEs) across treatment groups. All treatment-related adverse events were mild/moderate with no apparent dose relationship.
  • No change in LDL cholesterol was observed in patients in the 5 and 10 mg TERN-101 arms as compared to placebo (Week 12 mean change: 4.8% for placebo, 6.7% for 5 mg TERN-101, 3.2% for 10 mg TERN-101, not significant).
  • Statistically significant LDL changes were observed only in the 15 mg arm (Week 12 mean change: 15.9%, p<0.05).
  • Significant decreases in HDL cholesterol were observed in all TERN-101 dose groups at Week 4 and Week 8 but returned toward baseline in the 5 and 10 mg dose groups without differences from placebo at Week 12.
  • Decreases in HDL were significantly different from placebo for the 15 mg group at all observed timepoints through Week 12.
  • Multiple efficacy biomarkers of NASH, including corrected T1 (cT1), MRI-PDFF and ALT, were evaluated in the LIFT Study:
  • Mean changes in cT1 at Week 12 were -0.8 msec for placebo, -38.0 msec (p=0.033) for the 5 mg arm, -57.7 msec (p=0.002) for the 10 mg arm, and -74.0 msec (p<0.001) for the 15 mg arm.
  • Mean relative changes in MRI-PDFF were -8.4% (placebo), -15.1% (5 mg), -19.7% (10 mg), and -12.9% (15 mg) at Week 12.
  • Mean percent changes in ALT at Week 12 were -5.3% (placebo), -2.6% (5 mg), -18% (10 mg), and -13.2% (15 mg).
  • Terns plans to submit data from the LIFT Study to an upcoming scientific conference.
  • Based on these positive results, Terns continues to plan a combination trial of TERN-101 together with TERN-501, the Company’s thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist (THR-β) also in development for the treatment of NASH. The combination trial is expected to start in H1 2022.
  • Terns will host an update call for investors today, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
