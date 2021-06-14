C4 Therapeutics gets dosing underway in early-stage CFT7455 lymphoma trial
- C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) announces that the first patient has been dosed in the company’s trial of CFT7455 for the treatment of multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
- The company said that it expects to share data from the early-stage trial in 2022.
- The Phase 1/2 trial will primarily investigate safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity, with secondary and exploratory objectives to characterize the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of CFT7455.
- Across the Phase 1/2 trial, the company plans to enroll a total of about 160 patients.