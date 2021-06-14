Apollo Funds commits up to $500M to Victory Park Capital's growth lending strategy
Jun. 14, 2021 8:53 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)APOBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) commit to invest up to $500M in senior secured credit facilities originated by Victory Park Capital, an investment firm focusing on asset-backed credit origination for emerging and established companies.
- The transaction will focus on asset-backed lending to companies that aggregate third-party sellers on Amazon and other e-commerce sites and marks Apollo's entrance into growth lending.
- Apollo's commitment will allow Victory Park Capital to invest more in asset-backed lending to emerging businesses. VPC will maintain its focus on income generation and capital preservation through investments "with strong management teams building modern, scaled consumer goods companies."
- Bret Leas, Apollo senior partner and global head of structured corporate credit & ABS says, "our new relationship with VPC allows Apollo and our clients, including Athene, to make meaningful commitments to growth-oriented ABL activity, extending our platform's access from early-stage structured credits up through mid-market and large-cap lending."
- Previously, (June 3) Apollo Funds acquired EmployBridge, terms not yet disclosed.