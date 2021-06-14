Teledyne FLIR wins Pentagon contract to develop chemical detectors

FLIR office building in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) has won a contract to develop the first mass-wearable chemical detector for U.S. troops under the Pentagon's Compact Vapor Chemical Agent Detector CVCAD program.
  • The company received $4.0M in initial funding.
  • The five-year contract consists of a 12-month first phase, 10-month second phase, plus two follow-on options.
  • Under CVCAD program, Teledyne FLIR will develop the first mass-worn chemical detector for U.S. armed forces, the innovative dual-sensor device will detect chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial chemicals, as well as flammable gases and enriched or depleted oxygen levels that may indicate an explosive atmosphere.
  • The new, lightweight CVCAD sensor will provide the benefit of individual protection for every warfighter, particularly all U.S. Soldiers and Marines conducting ground operations.
  • Work will be performed at company locations in Pittsburgh and Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
