Cheesecake Factory lands on Wedbush's best ideas list
Jun. 14, 2021 9:02 AM ETThe Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is on watch after Wedbush Securities adds the restaurant stock to its best ideas list.
- Wedbush sees as an attractive buying opportunity on CAKE and calls the fears on food costs and labor inflation overblown. The elimination of convertible preferred stock for CAKE is also seen as being very accretive.
- "We expect post-COVID market share opportunities to result in higher growth vs. pre-COVID growth rates, resulting in an increasing premium relative to CAKE's pre-COVID valuations."
- Analyst estimates have been higher on Cheesecake Factory in general.
- Shares of Cheesecake Factory are 0.91% higher in premarket trading to $56.59.
- Last week: Cheesecake Factory prices 3.13M-share offering at $56