Energy Focus inks marketing partnership with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors

Jun. 14, 2021 9:03 AM ETEnergy Focus, Inc. (EFOI)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is up 3%, as it announced marketing partnership with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors to offer advanced LED lighting and controls retrofit solutions and ultraviolet (UV-C) disinfection products and solutions.
  • This partnership will provide the full gamut of lighting retrofit services, including lighting audits, proposal generation, financing, as well as managing the installation and ongoing maintenance of the installations.
  • Other Energy Focus UV-C products under development and are expected to eventually be offered as part of this partnership.
  • “Joining forces with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors to bring our growing portfolio of advanced HCL and UV-C disinfection products to their commercial and residential customers embodies the true spirit of ‘Triple Bottom Line’ benefits – financial, environmental, and human health,” commented James Tu, Chairman and CEO of Energy Focus.
