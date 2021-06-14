Genesco criticized by key stakeholder over executive compensation policy

Jun. 14, 2021 9:09 AM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Legion Partners Asset Management pushes Genesco (NYSE:GCO) on its executive compensation packages in a letter sent to shareholders asking for them vote for the firm's board nominees.
  • "As key members of the Compensation Committee for years, we believe Mr. Diamond and Ms. Barsh have presided over a misaligned executive compensation structure, effectively rewarding management with unjustified increases in pay during periods of long-term stagnation and sustained underperformance."
  • Legion believes Genesco's program has failed miserably in relation to its intended goal and incumbent directors have neglected to take action to correct this clear deficiency.
  • Legion holds a stake of 5.9% in GCO.
  • Read more on Legion's issues with Genesco.
