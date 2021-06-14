Alico announces 178% increase in dividend, additional ranch land sales and update on ESG initiative

Jun. 14, 2021 9:17 AM ETAlico, Inc. (ALCO)ALCOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Alico's (NASDAQ:ALCO) Board has approved an ~178% increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.18/share to $0.50/share, the increased annual common dividend yield would exceed 6%.
  • The Co. disclosed that they were under contract to sell, or in final negotiations to sell, ~15K additional acres of the Alico Ranch and since that announcement, they sold ~12.5K acres.
  • In early June 2021, sold ~11.7K acres, which were encumbered by an easement, to a third-party for ~$12.2M; also sold 763 acres to two independent third parties for ~$3.5M.
  • Also with respect to previously announced Environmental, Social and Governance initiative, Alico has made substantial progress by establishing a new board-level Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Committee; forming a Sustainability Task Force across business units; prioritizing initial Carbon Footprint and Climate Risk evaluation and much more.
