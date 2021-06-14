Lordstown Motors slides as analysts warn disruption will dent bull case
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is down sharply after this morning's bombshell double resignation of the electric truck maker's CEO and CFO. On top of that, an independent report found issues with the pre-order statements made by the company. That announcement also followed last week's 'going concern' warning.
- The reset at Lordstown Motors will be overseen by Independent Director Angela Strand.
- "We remain committed to delivering on our production and commercialization objectives, holding ourselves to the highest standards of operation and performance and creating value for shareholders," says Strand on the new strategy.
- Strand and team will get a major test next week when the company hosts media, investors, analysts and others at an event scheduled to take place at its Ohio plant.
- The early reaction from analysts on the Lordstown Motors disruption is that investors will take a decided wait-and-see approach with the stock due to the turmoil over the last week. R.F. Lafferty & Co. is already out of the gate with a downgrade today on RIDE to Sell from Hold and lowered price target to $3. Analysts have been cooling on RIDE.
- Shares of Lordstown are down 17.55% premarket to $9.41 and are now almost 70% off their high. Also within the EV truck sector, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is down 2.88% in the early session after a stock sale deal.