Snowflake stock up after Deutsche price target boost on conservative forecast
Jun. 14, 2021 Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)
- Following last week's Summit user conference, Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and raises the price target from $248 to $265.
- Analyst Patrick Colville says SNOW's $10B long-term product revenue target in FY29 could disappoint bulls looking for upside FY25/26 guidance instead of an "arbitrary 8 year target."
- Colville thinks the guidance looks conservative as it implies Snowflake will only capture about 12% of the $86B data warehouse market estimated for FY29.
- Snowflake shares are up 1.5% to $244.41 shortly after the opening bell.
