Snowflake stock up after Deutsche price target boost on conservative forecast

Jun. 14, 2021 9:46 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)SNOWBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor12 Comments

Snowflake corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Following last week's Summit user conference, Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and raises the price target from $248 to $265.
  • Analyst Patrick Colville says SNOW's $10B long-term product revenue target in FY29 could disappoint bulls looking for upside FY25/26 guidance instead of an "arbitrary 8 year target."
  • Colville thinks the guidance looks conservative as it implies Snowflake will only capture about 12% of the $86B data warehouse market estimated for FY29.
  • Snowflake shares are up 1.5% to $244.41 shortly after the opening bell.
  • Recent news: Snowflake stock dips as analysts question soft long-term margin target
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.