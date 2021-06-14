Chipotle boosted at Raymond James with price hikes seen meeting little customer pushback
Jun. 14, 2021 9:48 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Raymond James hikes its rating on Chipotle (CMG +2.4%) to Strong Buy, which is one slot above the the firm's prior rating of Outperform.
- Analyst Brian Vaccaro: "We believe Chipotle has a very strong value proposition (chicken burrito still sub-$8 in many markets) and that price increases to cover higher wages will result in limited customer resistance. While recent wage increases will require an adjustment to management's margin recovery algo, we remain confident in its ability to recapture best-in-class store margins (25%+) in 2022 (assuming AUVs ~$2.8M)."
- Vaccaro and team think the CMG menu price increases create significant upside to second half consensus comparable sale expectations and gives the firm increased confidence in its above-Street 2022 EPS estimates.
- Raymond James assigns a price target of $1,800 to Chipotle (29% upside potential).
- Last week, Chipotle execs laid out the chain's pricing power at an industry conference.