Alkame's unit West Coast teams up with Quencha Tea to enter CBD beverage sector
Jun. 14, 2021 11:05 AM ETAlkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM)ALKMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Alkame Holdings (OTCPK:ALKM) said its subsidiary West Coast Co Packer is teaming up with Quencha Tea to enter the beverage sector by developing and producing a high-quality tea beverage line.
- Alkame CEO Robert Eakle said the company was excited about developing the CBD teas and lemonades. "We expect them to be in production after our blueberry run, and projected for the end of July as West Coast CoPacker begins production in its newly developed W. Salem Facility," Eakle added.
- Alkame noted that its has a dozen companies currently in various stages of product development and about another dozen onboarding as COVID restrictions ease up.
- Some of the products that have been announced and expected to enter the market this summer includes Shmellins Caramel Sauce, New & Improved EVERx CBD Sports Waters, Simple CBD Lemonades and Humble Harvest CBD Teas, among others.
- ALKM is +19% to $0.0031
- Source: Press Release