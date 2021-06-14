Bank of America CEO: consumer spending up 20% vs. 2019; Fed accommodation 'not needed at the same level'

Warren Buffett And BofA CEO Brian Moynihan Speak At Georgetown University
Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan said Monday that total consumer spending is currently up 20% compared to pre-pandemic numbers posted in 2019. Given this strong economic performance, he argued that the Federal Reserve likely no longer needs to remain as aggressive in its easy-money policy.
  • "I think the reality is the accommodation is not needed at the same level, clearly," Moynihan said, speaking in an interview with CNBC.
  • The Bank of America CEO pointed to pent-up demand coming out of the pandemic for the strong consumer spending data, which was based on internal BofA metrics, like credit-card spending.
  • Moynihan said that many consumers still have most of their stimulus checks saved, waiting for the opportunity to spend.
  • He noted that spending on travel is still down 10-15% compared to 2019 levels, but everything else is up in a double-digit range.
  • Turning to small businesses, Moynihan said that most owners are currently worried about getting labor, inflation, and shortages.
  • As to inflation, he said it will be hard to know whether recent price increases were transitory or not until we can look back in hindsight.
  • "We don't know until we get there," Moynihan said.
  • This makes the Fed reliant on data, taking policy one meeting at a time, the Bank of America CEO suggested.
  • Quoting something he was once told by a Fed governor, Moynihan said of policymakers, "what they really are is mountain climbers, moving handhold to handhold, meeting to meeting, based on the data."
