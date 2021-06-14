Apple reportedly plans two Apple Watch refreshes and new model for 2022
Jun. 14, 2021 10:28 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly planning new Watch models next year with refreshes to the main model and low-cost SE and a new extreme sports model.
- Bloomberg sources say the upgrades will include improved displays, faster performance, and a body temperature sensor.
- The sources say Apple still plans to release an Apple Watch Series 7 this fall that will include upgrades to the display, processor, and wireless connectivity.
- The long-rumored blood sugar sensor likely won't be ready for commercial release for several more years, according to the sources.
- Upcoming Apple catalyst: The company's Apple Podcasts subscriptions roll out tomorrow.