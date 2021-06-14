Apple reportedly plans two Apple Watch refreshes and new model for 2022

Jun. 14, 2021 10:28 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor41 Comments
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly planning new Watch models next year with refreshes to the main model and low-cost SE and a new extreme sports model.
  • Bloomberg sources say the upgrades will include improved displays, faster performance, and a body temperature sensor.
  • The sources say Apple still plans to release an Apple Watch Series 7 this fall that will include upgrades to the display, processor, and wireless connectivity.
  • The long-rumored blood sugar sensor likely won't be ready for commercial release for several more years, according to the sources.
  • Upcoming Apple catalyst: The company's Apple Podcasts subscriptions roll out tomorrow.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.