DAVIDsTEA rallies again after restructuring development

Jun. 14, 2021 10:32 AM ETDAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

stock market investment graph with indicator and volume data.
monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) is up 5.06% in morning trading and is now more than 20% higher over the last week.
  • The positive vibe on DAVIDsTEA follows news that the company's plan with creditors was approved by the requisite majorities of creditors of DAVIDsTEA and the DAVIDsTEA USA subsidiary.
  • The recent share price rally puts DAVIDsTea about 93% above its 200-day moving average as momentum stays strong on the beverage stock. The 52-week high is $7.45.
  • Looking further ahead, Seeking Alpha author Barbell Investment Ideas has a detailed breakdown on why there could be even more upside for DTEA.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.