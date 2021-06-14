DAVIDsTEA rallies again after restructuring development
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) is up 5.06% in morning trading and is now more than 20% higher over the last week.
- The positive vibe on DAVIDsTEA follows news that the company's plan with creditors was approved by the requisite majorities of creditors of DAVIDsTEA and the DAVIDsTEA USA subsidiary.
- The recent share price rally puts DAVIDsTea about 93% above its 200-day moving average as momentum stays strong on the beverage stock. The 52-week high is $7.45.
