CUNA Brokerage chooses LPL Financial to support retail brokerage, advisory
Jun. 14, 2021 10:42 AM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial (LPLA +1.3%) has announced that CUNA Brokerage Services has chosen LPL Financial to support its retail brokerage and advisory business.
- CBSI currently supports ~550 advisors across almost 300 credit unions serving ~$36B in brokerage and advisory assets.
- The business is expected to transition to the LPL platform in early 2022.
- “By combining CUNA Mutual Group’s expertise in client experience and data-driven strategic consultation for credit unions and advisors with LPL’s leading platform, we will deliver an advisor and customer experience unique to the credit union industry,” said Rob Comfort, President, CUNA Brokerage Services.