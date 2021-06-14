Amazon opening up access for Luna game streaming service
Jun. 14, 2021 10:46 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- As part of its annual Prime Day event coming up on June 21-22, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is opening up its Luna game streaming service to all Prime members, who can play free for seven days.
- "For a limited time, Prime members can access games on Amazon Luna without requesting an invite for early access," says Amazon's landing page.
- Luna costs $5.99 per month or customers can upgrade to the Ubisoft Plus beta channel for $14.99/month for additional games from that publisher.
- Luna competes with Microsoft's xCloud and Google's Stadia.
- Related: Last week, Microsoft announced plans to bring its game streaming to TVs through manufacturer partnerships and its own dedicated streaming stick.