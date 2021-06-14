What to expect from Lordstown Motors stock? More volatility
Jun. 14, 2021 Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)
- Lordstown Motors (RIDE -19.9%) trades near its session low as investors digest a week's worth of startling developments.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas says the CEO/CFO management change at Lordstown is an important first step for the company to move forward. "We felt it was untenable for the company to secure necessary new capital with a management team widely seen as potentially not leading the company into the next era of its development," he updates.
- The upcoming selection by Lordstown of the new CEO is called critical to setting new commercial and technological strategies for the electric vehicle maker.
- However, Jonas and team think the biggest obstacle facing the company is still the dependency of the proposition systems in-hub motors. Former CEO Steve Burns was a proponent of the hub motor system, which MS warns may need to be changed in what could be a one-year to two-year process.
- Like volatility? Jonas says investors should expect more as departing managers dispose of some of their positions and updates around pre-orders, pre-production milestones and strategic partnerships either rattle or excite investors.
- Lordstown trades about 38% below its 200-day moving average.
