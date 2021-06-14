What to expect from Lordstown Motors stock? More volatility

Jun. 14, 2021 10:47 AM ETLordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)RIDEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor49 Comments

Economy Business and Investment Stock Chart
solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lordstown Motors (RIDE -19.9%) trades near its session low as investors digest a week's worth of startling developments.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas says the CEO/CFO management change at Lordstown is an important first step for the company to move forward. "We felt it was untenable for the company to secure necessary new capital with a management team widely seen as potentially not leading the company into the next era of its development," he updates.
  • The upcoming selection by Lordstown of the new CEO is called critical to setting new commercial and technological strategies for the electric vehicle maker.
  • However, Jonas and team think the biggest obstacle facing the company is still the dependency of the proposition systems in-hub motors. Former CEO Steve Burns was a proponent of the hub motor system, which MS warns may need to be changed in what could be a one-year to two-year process.
  • Like volatility? Jonas says investors should expect more as departing managers dispose of some of their positions and updates around pre-orders, pre-production milestones and strategic partnerships either rattle or excite investors.
  • Lordstown trades about 38% below its 200-day moving average.
  • Last week: Lordstown Motors is too volatile for Morgan Stanley to even rate.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.