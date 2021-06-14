Dimensional Fund Advisors converts four mutual funds into ETFs
- Dimensional Fund Advisors built out their exchange traded fund offerings today as the organization is converting four U.S. tax-managed mutual funds into active transparent ETFs that are now listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
- The four new ETFs by Dimensional Fund Advisors are as follows:
- Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS), Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC), Dimensional U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS), and Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).
- DFUS: Comes to market with four out of the five FAANG names, excluding Netflix in its top 10 holdings. Additionally, the ETF is weighted to the information technology space as the sector represents 27.11% of the ETF. Healthcare and consumer discretionary are the second and third heaviest weighted segments at 13.16% and 12.52%. Furthermore, the ETF comes to market with an expense ratio of 0.11%. See complete fact sheet.
- DFAC: This ETF is benchmarked to the Russell 3000 index and has over 2,400 different total holdings. Additionally, DFAC has an expense ratio of 0.19% and looks to provide investors with long-term growth. See complete fact sheet.
- DFAS: The small-cap ETF is equally weighted toward the financial and industrial sectors at 21% and is benchmarked against the Russell 2000 index. The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.34% and has a total of 1,904 holdings. See complete fact sheet.
- DFAT: This value-based exchange traded fund comes to market with Quanta Services, Darling Ingredients, and News Corp as the top three holdings. The ETF also has over 1,300 holdings. DFAT has an expense ratio of 0.34% and is weighted toward the financial sector. See complete fact sheet.
- For investors that are involved in ETFs such as (NASDAQ:VTWO), (NYSEARCA:IWM), (NYSEARCA:IWV), and (NYSEARCA:IJS) they may want to analyze the four new ETFs Dimensional Fund Advisors has put out as well.
- In other ETF launch news, Invesco unveils two new exchange traded funds that capture two technology-related themes, biotechnology, and semiconductors.