Miners union says Sudbury workers should reject Vale's contract offer
Jun. 14, 2021 10:54 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Union negotiators recommend striking workers at Vale's (VALE +0.9%) Sudbury nickel-copper complex in Canada reject the company's latest offer, saying it offers "minimal improvements."
- "Eliminating post-retirement health benefits from other staff is not a justification to take away these benefits from workers who are exposed to toxic and hazardous substances throughout their careers and who often develop serious illnesses and medical conditions in retirement," USW Local 6500's president says.
- The union says the Sudbury workers will begin voting on the new proposal later today.
- Vale produced 12K tons of nickel and 19.4K tons of copper from Sudbury in Q1.
- Vale suspended operations at the mine on June 1 after more than 2,500 workers at the mine walked off the job.