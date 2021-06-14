Videogame sales resume gains in May, up 3% even against tough comparison
- Videogame sales built on a strong foundation to beat a tough comparison, and tick up in May - a rebound from April, where they logged their first year-over-year decline in 14 months.
- May 2020 sales had risen 52% from 2019. Now the pro forma comparison from NPD Group shows overall May 2021 sales up 3% from 2020, to $4.45B.
- A drop in accessory sales (down 8%, to $142M) was more than offset by gains in hardware (up 5%, to $244M) and physical and digital content (up 3%, to $4.066B).
- That brings year-to-date totals overall to $24.02B, up 17% from the same year-to-date period in 2020. YTD hardware sales are up 36% to $1.94B; accessory sales are up 17% to $1.03B; and content is up 15% to $21.05B.
- In May, Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) was again the best-selling hardware platform in both unit and dollar terms, and it leads in those measures year-to-date, even with next-gen consoles on the shelves (sometimes, when they're in stock) from Sony (NYSE:SONY) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
- And in accessories, steering wheel sales are up 45% year-over-year, analyst Mat Piscatella notes, with the year's top-selling wheel being the Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel.
- Turning to content, two new titles debuted atop NPD's dollar sales chart. Resident Evil: Village (OTCPK:CCOEY) logged the best launch month of any title in 2021 so far, and it's already the second-best seller year-to-date.
- And it topped another debut, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (NASDAQ:EA), as well as last month's top three (now 3-4-5): MLB: The Show 21 (SONY); Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (NASDAQ:ATVI); and New Pokemon Snap (OTCPK:NTDOY).
- Rounding out the top 10 in content dollar sales: No. 6, Mortal Kombat 11 (NYSE:T); No. 7, Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 8, Returnal (SONY); No. 9, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (OTCPK:NTDOY); and No. 10, Minecraft.
