Petrobras says Chinese partners to pay $2.9B for Buzios costs

Petrobras gas station. Increase in the price of gasoline, ethanol and diesel.
Leonidas Santana/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Petrobras (PBR +2.8%) says CNOOC (CEO) and CNODC, its Chinese partners in the Buzios pre-salt oil field, must pay $2.94B for prior exploration costs under the transfer of rights rights to surplus oil found there.
  • The TOR covers a ~2,800 sq. km zone off the coast of southeastern Brazil, where surveys say billions of barrels of oil are trapped beneath a thick layer of salt under the ocean floor.
  • The value of the compensation due to the TOR agreement for the production sharing contract totals $29.4B, and CNOOC and CNODC will pay 10% of the amount to Petrobras in cash by the September 1 effective date of the new agreement, which also sets Buzios' recoverable reserves at more than 11B boe.
  • Petrobras recently signed a $2.3B contract with a joint venture formed by Saipem and Daewoo Shipbuilding to build an eighth floating production unit for the Buzios field.
