PPJ Healthcare secures $500K funding for its projects
Jun. 14, 2021 12:04 PM ETPPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (PPJE)PPJEBy: SA News Team
- PPJ Enterprise (OTCPK:PPJE) announces that it has secured a loan for $500K to fund current and future projects.
- Also announces that the company has added a new line of Business to manufacture Health Food, Nutritional Supplements, Cannabis (CBD) products, and other healthcare-related products.
- The capital acquired through the loan will be used to fund investment in expanding the company's medical billing software and services and up-starting its expansion into the vitamin and supplement market.
- The capital will also be used in part to fund the manufacturing space and equipment to begin manufacturing the vitamin & supplement line once necessary hiring is completed, allowing the company to hold the required capital in reserve for an upcoming acquisition.