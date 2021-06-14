PPJ Healthcare secures $500K funding for its projects

  • PPJ Enterprise (OTCPK:PPJE) announces that it has secured a loan for $500K to fund current and future projects.
  • Also announces that the company has added a new line of Business to manufacture Health Food, Nutritional Supplements, Cannabis (CBD) products, and other healthcare-related products.
  • The capital acquired through the loan will be used to fund investment in expanding the company's medical billing software and services and up-starting its expansion into the vitamin and supplement market.
  • The capital will also be used in part to fund the manufacturing space and equipment to begin manufacturing the vitamin & supplement line once necessary hiring is completed, allowing the company to hold the required capital in reserve for an upcoming acquisition.
