Century Therapeutics files for IPO seeking up to $200M to develop allogeneic cell therapies

Jun. 14, 2021 1:29 PM ETCentury Therapeutics, Inc. (IPSC)IPSCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Today, the development-stage biotech company Century Therapeutics (IPSC) filed the details of its upcoming IPO for a potential listing on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “IPSC”
  • The company, focused on allogeneic cell therapies for cancer with a significant unmet need, plans to sell ~10.6M shares at $18.00 to $20.00 apiece. The underwriters’ overallotment option is ~1.6M more shares.
  • immediately following the public debut, the outstanding common stock at Century is likely to reach ~54.8M (~56.4M shares if underwriters exercise all overallotment options).
  • The IPO will value the firm up to $1.1B assuming an initial offering price of $20.00 per share and the full exercise of underwriters’ overallotment.
  • Century expects the net proceeds to reach $182.4M if the IPO is priced at a midpoint of $19.00 per share. That will rise to $210.4M if underwriters fully purchase the overallotment.
  • The net proceeds are earmarked for R&D expenses, the expansion of manufacturing capabilities for product candidates, and working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • With its experimental therapies in the pre-clinical stage, Century has not recorded product sales yet. Its net loss reached ~$18.4M in Q1 2021 with an increase of ~89.7% YoY driven by a ~93.6% YoY rise in R&D expenses.
  • Formed in 2018 as Prior Century, the company changed its name to Century Therapeutics in February as part of a Series C Financing.
  • Century believes its net proceeds from the IPO along with cash, and equivalents at $79.5M and marketable securities of $166.6M as of Q1 2021 could be adequate to fund operations and capital expenses for nearly four years.
  • The company has advanced its lead asset CNTY-101 into pre-clinical studies targeting relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
  • With IND-enabling studies expected to start in H1 2021, a filing for an Investigational New Drug Application for the allogeneic cell therapy is likely before a potential Phase 1 clinical trial in mid-2022.
