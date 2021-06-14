Washington Prime restructuring plan calls for $950M in debt reduction
Jun. 14, 2021 Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPGGQ)
- Washington Prime Group's (NYSE:WPG) Chapter 11 restructuring plan (RSA) includes reducing its debt by almost $950M through converting its unsecured notes into equity and a $190M paydown of the mall REIT's revolving credit and term loan facilities.
- WPG stock declines 13% in afternoon trading; earlier in the session, it plummeted as much as 63%.
- The company was unable to pay its bond interest payments after cash flow suffered when it had to temporarily close ~100 of its shopping centers during the pandemic. Even before COVID-19 shopping malls were already under pressure as consumers were buying more goods online.
- The RSA plan contemplates raising $325M through an equity rights offering, fully backstopped by SVPGlobal as plan sponsor, that will go to paying down secured debt.
- The RSA also includes a four-year extension of the remaining credit facility debt and a baseline recovery for the company's existing common and preferred equity holders of $40M in cash or 6.125% of new equity (subject to dilution).
- The plan will also allow WPG to market its assets to determine whether any alternative transaction or transactions that would pay existing corporate indebtedness in full, in cash, and deliver greater aggregate recoveries to existing common and preferred equity holders are attainable.
- Included in the RSA's milestones is a 60-day milestone for the Bankruptcy Court to enter an order confirming the Chapter 11 plan, subject to certain extensions.
- WPG expects to continue meeting all debt service and other financial obligations, as required, under its property-level secured loans and joint venture partnerships.
- Washington Prime stock's slump started in February after it skipped a $23.2M interest payment; as a result, WPG's total return (-42%) over the past year severely lags those of mall REITs MAC (+106%) and SPG (+99%) as seen in the chart below.
- In May, SA contributor Adam Levine-Weinberg called it "game over" after WPG's weak Q1.