Energy Focus slides on $5M direct offering priced at-the-market

Jun. 14, 2021 1:46 PM ETEnergy Focus, Inc. (EFOI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Energy Focus (EFOI -6.2%) has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements for the issuance and sale of 990,100 shares, at a purchase price of $5.05/share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
  • The gross proceeds are expected to be ~$5M and intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, and may use up to 50% to reduce the balance of an outstanding promissory note.
  • The closing of the sale of the securities is expected to occur on or about June 16, 2021.
