Self-driving truck startup TuSimple rallies amid Lordstown, Nikola stumbles
Jun. 14, 2021 2:16 PM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)TSPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- TuSimple Holdings (TSP +20.7%) rallies strongly again even as investors back away from electric vehicle truck names Nikola and Lordstown Motors.
- Shares of TuSimple rose to high as $65.98 earlier in the session on investor confidence the EV truck maker could continue to see a rush of new orders amid the disruption.
- TuSimple was snapped up by the ARK Innovation ETF in the middle part of May and has been a winning holding for the fund so far.
- 10 out of 12 firms Wall Street firms covering TuSimple have a Buy-equivalent rating or better.
