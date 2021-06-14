Oatly stumbles as analyst ratings include some coolish views

  • Oatly Group (OTLY -6.4%) trades lower after the expiration of the analyst quiet period today did not lead to a clean sweep of bull ratings.
  • Oppenheimer was one of the firms starting off with a cool evaluation on upside for Oatly.
  • Analyst Rupesh Parikh likes that Oatly is leveraged to the attractive plant-based dairy category, but warns on valuation. "Following the more than 60% rally in shares from the company's $17 IPO price, we believe the upside case is now priced in. OTLY shares now trade at ~24x our FY21 sales forecast," he writes.
  • Meanwhile, the bull case is represented pretty well represented by Bank of America.
  • Analyst Bran Spillance: "We expect OTLY to drive plant based milk dollar share of the drinking milk market overtime resulting in superior growth relative to other high growth companies. In addition, OTLY also presents a gross margin expansion opportunity with operating leverage accelerating and with more higher margin self-manufacturing and hybrid capacity coming online over time."
  • So far on the day, 9 Buy-equivalent ratings are in on Oatley and 5 Neutral-equivalent ratings are on the books.
  • Oatly was listed on Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch this week.
