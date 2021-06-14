Microsoft gaming head: consumers, creators will drive video game market, not platforms
Jun. 14, 2021
- Phil Spencer, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) executive VP of gaming, said Monday that consumers and creators will drive the video game market in coming years, as a transition into cloud distribution moves consoles out of the center of the user experience.
- Speaking to CNBC, Spencer envisioned a future where consoles represented just one choice for gamers, as streaming possibilities in the cloud make it possible for a wide variety of consumers to enjoy video games in different ways.
- "When you look at any other form of media around you, whether it's video, whether it's audio, you've seen the consumer now is at the center of the experience, not the device," he said.
- Microsoft's gaming chief added that the ability to take advantage of this shift to the cloud will be central to any company's ability to compete.
- "When you really get to scale, the ability to distribute through the cloud is critical," he noted.
- Spencer also cited content as a crucial differentiator in today's video game market, saying he wanted Microsoft to create an environment that let game makers keep a majority of the revenues generated.
- "We know that it has to be the creator that is the one who has to be succeeding in our market," he said. "It's not about the platform."
- Asked if video game retailers can survive as the industry transitions to an online distribution model, Spencer suggested that it was possible, though their place in the market might change.
- He compared the transition to what occurred in the music industry as streaming became the dominant model. There was still demand for high-end equipment, like speakers.
- "The devices might change, the fidelity might change, the price points might change, but I think devices around us that allow us to play video games, that number is only going to go up," he noted.
- Last week, MSFT said it would bring its Xbox Game Pass service to TVs. The company said the process would leverage xCode streaming technology, letting gamers play through their TVs using an app or Microsoft's own streaming stick.
- Sales for video games are still going up, even as entertainment options widen in the wake of the pandemic. Industry data released by NPD Group showed a 3% increase in sales for May. This added to a 52% jump that took place last May, as people were forced to seek out in-home entertainment at the height of the COVID outbreak.