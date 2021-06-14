NBCUniversal expects Tokyo Olympics to top record Rio earnings
Jun. 14, 2021 3:06 PM ET By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) entertainment division head Jeff Shell says the Tokyo Olympics broadcast could be the most profitable in the company's history, depending on the ratings.
- Shell's comment came during the Credit Suisse investor conference, via Bloomberg.
- The company is betting on higher ratings due to last summer's coronavirus-related Olympics postponement. NBC had already sold $1.25B in ads before the delay.
- NBC made a record $250M profit from the 2016 Olympics in Rio despite declining TV viewership.
- The Tokyo Olympics are facing hurdles before the 17-day games kick off on July 23. Last month, the U.S. State Department issued a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory for Japan due to spiking coronavirus cases, but pulled it back to a Level 3 advisory last week. Japan had noted that the original advisory didn't ban essential travel.