BlackRock’s total ETF assets surpasses $3 trillion under management

  • Assets under management for BlackRock’s (NYSE:BLK) exchange traded fund business have surpassed the $3 trillion-dollar threshold for the first time in history in this past month of May. Additionally, the exchange traded fund space continues to grow at a fast pace, now with more than $400B in net inflows year-to-date.
  • Per the Financial Times, BlackRock recently predicted that the ETF industry could reach up to $15 trillion by 2025. “There are decades of growth ahead for ETFs,” says iShares executive Salim Ramji, with ETFs accounting for just 3% of total equity and bond market assets globally.
  • So far this year, BlackRock has seen $103.76 billion in net inflows, dwarfing the $28.99B it saw at this point in 2020. Below is a year-to-date chart breaking down BlackRock’s fund flows.

