BRP Group to acquire RogersGray to expand footprint in New England
Jun. 14, 2021
- BRP Group's (NASDAQ:BRP) subsidiaries agrees to acquire RogersGray, a provider of commercial lines, personal lines and employee benefits services to large and mid-sized companies and individuals.
- The acquisition is expected to add ~$38.8M in annual revenue and expands BRP's middle market and Main Street presence in New England.
- Terms of the transaction, which is expected to be completed on July 1, weren't disclosed.
- RogersGray President and CEO David Robinson and Chairman Michael Robinson will serve as co-regional presidents of the New England Region within BRP's middle-market operating group.
- Trevor Baldwin, CEO of BRP says, "RogerGray will significantly bolster our geographic footprint and product offerings in New England and the broader Northeast region, and we are particularly excited about adding Monomoy to our MGA of the Future platform."
- Conference call call on June 15 at 8:30 AM ET.
- Last month, BRP priced a loan syndication for an upsized, $500M senior secured first lien term loan facility maturing in 2027.