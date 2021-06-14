Turtle Beach announces new products at E3 2021
Jun. 14, 2021 4:42 PM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) announces at E3 that it is entering two new market segments with the Recon Controller and VelocityOne Flight Simulation Control System.
- Designed for Xbox
- The company says the new Recon Controller and VelocityOne Flight simulation control system designed for the Xbox present it with two major opportunities to expand its reach by leveraging its strong brand and reputation for creating high-quality gaming hardware.
- The Recon Controller is noted to be the first to pair Turtle Beach's signature audio technology with game-winning controls. VelocityOne Flight is said to be the complete flight control system, developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots.
- Shares of HEAR are up 0.21% in AH trading to $38.20.
