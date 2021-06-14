Centrus Energy license amendment for HALEU production approved by NRC

  • Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) +2.2% post-market after saying the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved its license amendment request to produce high-assay, low-enriched uranium at its Piketon, Ohio, enrichment facility.
  • Centrus says the Piketon plant is now the only U.S. facility licensed to enrich uranium up to 20% U-235, and it expects to begin demonstrating HALEU production early next year.
  • Under a 2019 contract with the U.S. Department of Energy running through mid-2022, Centrus is constructing a cascade of 16 AC100M centrifuges to demonstrate production of HALEU.
  • Centrus Energy's valuation does not reflect the possibility of expanded nuclear energy support in the next few years, Marco Brecciaroli writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
