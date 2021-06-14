Trean Insurance names Julie Baron Chief Operating Officer in management shuffle
- Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) announces that it is promoting Chief Financial Officer Julie Baron to the new position of President and Chief Operating Officer.
- The company is also promoting Chief Accounting Officer Nicholas Vassallo to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective June 23, 2021.
- Baron has served as Trean’s CFO since 2015 and Treasurer and Secretary since 2020. Prior to becoming CFO, she served as the Controller for Benchmark, Trean’s wholly-owned subsidiary.
- Vassallo has served as Chief Accounting Officer of the company since 2020. Prior to joining Trean, he served in multiple roles for iMedia Brands.