Trean Insurance names Julie Baron Chief Operating Officer in management shuffle

  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) announces that it is promoting Chief Financial Officer Julie Baron to the new position of President and Chief Operating Officer.
  • The company is also promoting Chief Accounting Officer Nicholas Vassallo to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective June 23, 2021.
  • Baron has served as Trean’s CFO since 2015 and Treasurer and Secretary since 2020. Prior to becoming CFO, she served as the Controller for Benchmark, Trean’s wholly-owned subsidiary.
  • Vassallo has served as Chief Accounting Officer of the company since 2020. Prior to joining Trean, he served in multiple roles for iMedia Brands.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.