Repsol launches green transition financing framework
Jun. 14, 2021 3:53 PM ETRepsol, S.A. (REPYY)
- Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY +2.1%) says it has hired banks to launch a new financing strategy to fund its move towards becoming a carbon neutral company by 2050.
- Under the framework, Repsol would have the ability to issue sustainability-linked bonds, green bonds and transition bonds to finance renewables projects and emissions reduction initiatives.
- The company issued certified green bonds in 2017, raising €500M towards emission reduction initiatives it says helped cut its carbon emissions by 1.2M tons in three years.
- Repsol has said it will seek to increase its installed renewable generation capacity to 7.5 GW in 2025 and 15 GW in 2030 from its current 3.3 GW.
- Repsol earlier this year acquired a 40% stake in U.S. solar and storage developer Hecate Energy, making its first foray into the U.S. renewables market.