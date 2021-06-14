Repsol launches green transition financing framework

  • Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY +2.1%) says it has hired banks to launch a new financing strategy to fund its move towards becoming a carbon neutral company by 2050.
  • Under the framework, Repsol would have the ability to issue sustainability-linked bonds, green bonds and transition bonds to finance renewables projects and emissions reduction initiatives.
  • The company issued certified green bonds in 2017, raising €500M towards emission reduction initiatives it says helped cut its carbon emissions by 1.2M tons in three years.
  • Repsol has said it will seek to increase its installed renewable generation capacity to 7.5 GW in 2025 and 15 GW in 2030 from its current 3.3 GW.
  • Repsol earlier this year acquired a 40% stake in U.S. solar and storage developer Hecate Energy, making its first foray into the U.S. renewables market.
