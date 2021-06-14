Costamare buys 16 dry bulk vessels

Large ocean-going cargo ship in orange. The dry cargo ship enters the port using a tug.
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) +3.6% post-market after announcing the acquisition of 16 dry bulk vessels of 33K-85K DWT, with an average age of 10 years, taking advantage of the strong dry bulk market.
  • Financial terms are not disclosed, but the ships initially will be funded with cash on hand as the company arranges commercial bank debt.
  • Costamare says two of the ships have been delivered with the rest expected no later than January 2022.
  • "Considering the nature of the dry bulk business, we plan to have low leverage of up to 60% of the value of the assets," CFO Gregory Zikos says.
  • Containership charter fixtures rates recently broke through to fresh all-time highs.
