Costamare buys 16 dry bulk vessels
Jun. 14, 2021 7:23 PM ETCostamare Inc. (CMRE)CMREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) +3.6% post-market after announcing the acquisition of 16 dry bulk vessels of 33K-85K DWT, with an average age of 10 years, taking advantage of the strong dry bulk market.
- Financial terms are not disclosed, but the ships initially will be funded with cash on hand as the company arranges commercial bank debt.
- Costamare says two of the ships have been delivered with the rest expected no later than January 2022.
- "Considering the nature of the dry bulk business, we plan to have low leverage of up to 60% of the value of the assets," CFO Gregory Zikos says.
- Containership charter fixtures rates recently broke through to fresh all-time highs.