Mueller Water Products acquires i2O Water for ~$20.0 million
Jun. 15, 2021 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)
- i2O Water provides a range of intelligent water network solutions, including Advanced Pressure Management, Network Analytics, Event Management, Data Logging, and the iNet software suite. The Company delivers smart water networks to more than 100 water companies in over 45 countries worldwide.
- The acquisition enhances Mueller's (NYSE:MWA) ability to accelerate its software offerings.
- i2O’s intelligent network solutions are complementary to both Sentryx™, Mueller’s digital services platform, and existing Mueller technology-enabled products used for metering, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, and water quality.
- Post-closing, i2O Water will become part of Mueller Water Products’ Technologies segment.
- Mueller management will discuss the acquisition in its Q3'21 financial results conference call.
- Press Release